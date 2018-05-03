STEVE'N'SEAGULLS To Tour The US In August / September

Finland's Steve'N'Seagulls will return to the road in the US this summer. The band, famous for its folk and bluegrass versions of heavy metal classics like AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" and Guns N' Roses' "November Rain," is touring with Clusterpuck this August and September.

Tour dates:

August

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theatre

31 - Newport, KY - Southgate House

September

1 - Grand Rapids, MI - Founders Brewing Co

2 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

3 - Ferndale, MI - Otus Supply

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

5 - Houghton, MI - Rozsa Center For The Performing Arts

9 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

10 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

11 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

12 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

13 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

14 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

15 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic Lounge

16 - North Little Rock, AR - Four Quarter Bar

17 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

18 - Birmingham, AL - Workplay Theater