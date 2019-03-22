STEVE PERRY Debuts First Official Music Video In 25 Years, "We're Still Here"

Steve Perry has released his first official music video in nearly 25 years, for "We're Still Here", a track from his latest album, Traces. A series of live performance videos were released previously in support of Traces, however, the new clip for "We're Still Here" represents Perry's first official video as a solo artist since "Missing You" in 1994 and his first official video overall since Journey's "When You Love A Woman" in 1996.

The neo-noir inspired clip, directed by Myriam Santos (Common, Andra Day, Tommy Lee) captures Perry driving a shiny, black '70 Chevelle SS through the same Hollywood streets that moved him to co-write this reflective, affecting ballad with Canadian producer/songwriter Brian West.

Perry shared the story behind "We're Still Here": "Brian and I had just started writing the song and were sketching it out in the studio. When we broke for dinner I went to this place down the street, and that was the first time I'd been in Hollywood in a long time. There I was on Sunset Blvd. and Hollywood and Vine just walking around. I saw a whole new generation of 16 and 17-year old's running around just...alive. And through these kids I felt a kinship. We're still here doing the same thing."

Upon its release last fall, Steve Perry's Traces was met with wide-acclaim and tremendous excitement from fans and critics all over the world. The album entered the Billboard 200 Albums chart at #6, Perry's highest debut as a solo artist and earned the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer his best-ever chart entries in the UK, Germany, Canada and Japan.

Now Traces getsthe deluxe treatment. The album's full, expanded tracklist of 15-songs (the standard album plus 5 bonus tracks from the Traces sessions) is now widely available for the first time in a variety of formats. Fans can purchase the album digitally, on CD and in two 180-gram 2LP vinyl versions, one that features a collectible, limited-edition 3D lenticular cover. (The full tracklistings are below.) In addition, brand-new, special edition merchandise is now available exclusively on Steve's online store.

"These bonus tracks - 'October In New York', 'Angel Eyes', 'Call On Me', 'Could We Be Somethin' Again', and 'Blue Jays Fly' - are some of my most favorite songs in this 15-song collection," stated Perry. "I'm so glad they will now be available everywhere."

Listen to and buy Traces here.

CD tracklisting:

"No Erasin'"

"We're Still Here"

"Most Of All"

"No More Cryin'"

"In The Rain"

"Sun Shines Gray"

"You Belong To Me"

"Easy To Love"

"I Need You"

"We Fly"



Bonus Tracks:

"October In New York"

"Angel Eyes"

"Call On Me"

"Could We Be Somethin' Again"

"Blue Jays Fly"



Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A

"No Erasin'"

"We're Still Here"

"Most Of All"

"No More Cryin'"

"In The Rain"

Side B

"Sun Shines Gray"

"You Belong To Me"

"Easy To Love"

"I Need You"

"We Fly"

Side C

"October In New York"

Side D

"Angel Eyes"

"Call On Me"

"Could We Be Somethin' Again"

"Blue Jays Fly"

(Photo - Myriam Santos)