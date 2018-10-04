STEVE PERRY Discusses The Making Of His Upcoming Traces Album; Video
Iconic singer-songwriter Steve Perry will release his highly-anticipated album, Traces, tomorrow, Friday, October 5th, via Fantasy Records (Concord Records/UMG).
The album is available now for pre-order on CD, digital download and 180-gram vinyl here. Signed and exclusive bundles can be found here. In a new video below, Steve discusses making the new album.
Traces was produced by Perry alongside co-producer Thom Flowers, and features 10 tracks that balance Perry’s personal story of love and loss with hope and beauty (see full track listing below).
Tracklisting:
"No Erasin’"
"We’re Still Here"
"Most Of All"
"No More Cryin’"
"In The Rain"
"Sun Shines Gray"
"You Belong To Me"
"Easy To Love"
"I Need You"
"We Fly"
"We’re Still Here" video:
"No More Cryin’" video:
"No Erasin’" video: