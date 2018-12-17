STEVE PERRY - Former JOURNEY Singer Releases Cover Of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

"This has been a big year of firsts for me," says former Journey vocalist Steve Perry. "In keeping with that spirit, I thought I'd record a little Christmas card song and send it out to you to thank you for all of your kindness in welcoming me back. Have yourself a merry little Christmas. I hope you enjoy it."

After decades away from music, Steve Perry is back. The former Journey frontman disappeared from the pop scene in the 1990s but the new album, Traces, released in October via Fantasy Records, marks his return.

Traces was produced by Perry alongside co-producer Thom Flowers, and features 10 tracks that balance Perry’s personal story of love and loss with hope and beauty (see full track listing below).

Tracklisting:

"No Erasin’"

"We’re Still Here"

"Most Of All"

"No More Cryin’"

"In The Rain"

"Sun Shines Gray"

"You Belong To Me"

"Easy To Love"

"I Need You"

"We Fly"

"We’re Still Here" video:

"No More Cryin’" video:

"No Erasin’" video: