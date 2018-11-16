STEVE PERRY - Former JOURNEY Singer Sues To Block Unreleased Music

Former Journey singer Steve Perry is pleading with a judge to block a musician from releasing songs they recorded together during the 1990s that have never been heard by the public.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Perry is suing a musician named Phil Brown, who he worked with back in 1991 after they were introduced by his manager.

Perry says he recorded the tracks for “demo” purposes on an 8-track tape recorder that Brown had in his garage. Perry says he paid the guy $1,500 to record the songs. He claims the songs were recorded at a low quality and “he did not perform them as he would if the recordings were intended for public release.”

Read more at The Blast.

Steve Perry's new album, Traces, is available now via Fantasy Records on CD, digital download and 180-gram vinyl. Order here. Signed and exclusive bundles can be found here.

Traces was produced by Perry alongside co-producer Thom Flowers, and features 10 tracks that balance Perry’s personal story of love and loss with hope and beauty (see full track listing below).

Tracklisting:

"No Erasin’"

"We’re Still Here"

"Most Of All"

"No More Cryin’"

"In The Rain"

"Sun Shines Gray"

"You Belong To Me"

"Easy To Love"

"I Need You"

"We Fly"

"We’re Still Here" video:

"No More Cryin’" video:

"No Erasin’" video: