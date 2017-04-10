STEVE PERRY - Former JOURNEY Singer To Release New Solo Album This Year; “Basically The Record Is An Emotional Expression,” He Says

Former Journey singer, Steve Perry, joined his ex-bandmates Friday (April 7th) in Brooklyn, New York for their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Although he didn’t perform with the band, Perry revealed to ABC Radio that he has plans to release a new solo album this year. Steve’s last album, For The Love Of Strange Medicine, was released in 1994.

While Steve’s upcoming album was inspired by a personal tragedy, he said making it has been "cathartic”.

"I met someone and I feel in love with this person," he told ABC Radio. "And I lost this person to breast cancer four years ago. In the midst of that, I had written some songs, and before I met her I had sketched some. And so about a year ago, I started recording."

"Basically the record is an emotional expression, and a reason to make one," he explained. "It's been a real cathartic experience going back to that emotional place that I thought I would never go back to. And we really have been doing our very best to capture what I think are some timeless songs."

Read more at ABC Radio.