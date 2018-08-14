STEVE PERRY - Former JOURNEY Singer To Release Traces Solo Album In October; First Details Revealed

Former Journey singer Steve Perry is expected to release his new solo album, Traces, on October 5th via Concord Records. An Amazon pre-order page for Perry's follow-up to his 1994 release For The Love Of Strange Medicine has since been mysteriously deleted, but revealed the artwork and tracklisting for the album (see below).

Meanwhile, Steve has launched a new official website, which offers links to new Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. All pages include the simple message, "I know it's been a long time comin'..." Stay tuned for further updates on Steve Perry's new, long awaited solo release.

Tracklisting:

"No Erasin'"

"We're Still Here"

"Most Of All"

"No More Cryin'"

"In The Rain"

"Sun Shines Gray"

"You Belong To Me"

"Easy To Love"

"I Need You"

"We Fly"