STEVE PERRY - Former JOURNEY Singer To Release Traces Solo Album In October; First Details Revealed
August 14, 2018, an hour ago
Former Journey singer Steve Perry is expected to release his new solo album, Traces, on October 5th via Concord Records. An Amazon pre-order page for Perry's follow-up to his 1994 release For The Love Of Strange Medicine has since been mysteriously deleted, but revealed the artwork and tracklisting for the album (see below).
Meanwhile, Steve has launched a new official website, which offers links to new Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. All pages include the simple message, "I know it's been a long time comin'..."Stay tuned for further updates on Steve Perry's new, long awaited solo release.
Tracklisting:
"No Erasin'"
"We're Still Here"
"Most Of All"
"No More Cryin'"
"In The Rain"
"Sun Shines Gray"
"You Belong To Me"
"Easy To Love"
"I Need You"
"We Fly"