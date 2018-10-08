STEVE PERRY - Long-Awaited Traces Album Streaming In Its Entirety

Iconic singer-songwriter Steve Perry released his highly-anticipated album, Traces, on October 5th, via Fantasy Records (Concord Records/UMG). Check out a ful album stream below:

The album is available now to order on CD, digital download and 180-gram vinyl here. Signed and exclusive bundles can be found here. In a new video below, Steve discusses making the new album.

Traces was produced by Perry alongside co-producer Thom Flowers, and features 10 tracks that balance Perry’s personal story of love and loss with hope and beauty (see full track listing below).

Tracklisting:

"No Erasin’"

"We’re Still Here"

"Most Of All"

"No More Cryin’"

"In The Rain"

"Sun Shines Gray"

"You Belong To Me"

"Easy To Love"

"I Need You"

"We Fly"

"We’re Still Here" video:

"No More Cryin’" video:

"No Erasin’" video: