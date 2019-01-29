STEVE PERRY - Musician Being Sued By Former JOURNEY Singer Says He Has 'Every Right' To Release Unheard Tracks

Back in November, The Blast reported that former Journey singer, Steve Perry, was pleading with a judge to block a musician from releasing songs they recorded together during the 1990s that have never been heard by the public. The report revealed that Perry is suing a musician named Phil Brown, who he worked with back in 1991 after they were introduced by his manager.

Perry says he recorded the tracks for “demo” purposes on an 8-track tape recorder that Brown had in his garage. Perry says he paid the guy $1,500 to record the songs. He claims the songs were recorded at a low quality and “he did not perform them as he would if the recordings were intended for public release.”

In an update, The Blast reveals that Phil Brown says he’s just a city boy and claims Perry is trying to use his resources to bully him into submission in their legal battle over unreleased music.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, musician Phil Brown wants Perry’s lawsuit thrown out, saying the Journey singer can’t stop him from releasing music the public has never heard.

Brown says he has every right to release the tracks, claiming that he “has at all times maintained both creative and physical control over the Brown/Perry songs. As such, under long-standing controlling authority, Brown had, and continues to have, the right to independently license, sell, perform, or otherwise monetize the four Brown/Perry songs without the consent of his co-author, Perry, so long as Brown later accounts to Perry for Perry’s portion of any resultant proceeds.”

