STEVE PERRY On A Possible Reunion With JOURNEY - "No; We've Gone On Our Separate Ways And We're Doing Great"

Former Journey singer Steve Perry recently guested on 106.7 Lite FM to discuss his return to the spotlight with Traces, his first new album in nearly a quarter century, out via Fantasy Records (Concord Records/UMG). Check out the complete interview below.

On a possible reunion with Journey

Steve Perry: "No. I think that we've gone on our separate ways and we're doing great. Arnel (Pineda) is a great singer and he's been in the band for ten years, but yeah, I don't think that's where I'm at right now. It took forever for me to find the passion for music again because I felt it was kind of damaged. I thought I would never feel that love again for music, so I had to walk. Now that I've found that again — I have so many other songs ready to be recorded."

Perry has launched a new official website, which offers links to new Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. All pages include the simple message, "I know it's been a long time comin'..."

Tracklisting:

"No Erasin'"

"We're Still Here"

"Most Of All"

"No More Cryin'"

"In The Rain"

"Sun Shines Gray"

"You Belong To Me"

"Easy To Love"

"I Need You"

"We Fly"

A video for "No Erasin'" from the new album is available below.