STEVE PERRY, PAUL STANLEY, FOREIGNER, REO SPEEDWAGON To Guest On New Season Of The Big Interview With Dan Rather; Sneak Peek Video Streaming

Dan Rather will kick off season seven of his AXS TV show, The Big Interview, on April 16th with legendary singer Steve Perry (ex-Journey). A sneak peek video can be found below.

Season seven of The Big Interview puts the spotlight on a roster of superstars from across the entertainment spectrum who join with Rather each week to candidly discuss their lives, legacies, and incredible careers. The season kicks off with a rare sit-down with rock superstar and former Journey singer, Steve Perry, who talks about his decision to leave the band at the peak of their success.

The new season also includes conversations with beloved KISS frontman Paul Stanley; pop pioneer Cyndi Lauper; Foreigner members Mick Jones and Lou Gramm; Kevin Cronin, Neal Doughty, Bruce Hall, Dave Amato and Bryan Hitt of REO Speedwagon; Oscar-winning actor, writer, director, and musician Billy Bob Thornton; comedic genius Carl Reiner and acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner; iconic Country star Travis Tritt; celebrated singer, songwriter, and guitarist Boz Scaggs; and multi-talented musician, television personality, and radio host Paul Shaffer, among others.

“I’m incredibly proud to see The Big Interview returning for season seven,” Rather said. “It has been my honor to sit down with these entertainment trailblazers every week, as they welcome me - and viewers across the world - into their personal lives. Hitting our 100th episode last season was truly a landmark moment, but it was only the beginning. I look forward to what the future has in store as we continue to build upon that success.”

All-new episodes premiere starting Tuesday, April 16th at 8/7c.

Guests this season include:

April

16 - Steve Perry

23 - Paul Stanley (KISS)

30 - Cyndi Lauper

May

7 - Foreigner

14 - REO Speedwagon

21 - Billy Bob Thornton

28 - Carl and Rob Reiner

June

4 - Travis Tritt

11 - Boz Scaggs

18 - Paul Shaffer