STEVE PERRY Ponders Possible Tour - "There Would Be No Way In The World I’d Go Out There And Not Sing JOURNEY Music Too"

After decades away from music, Steve Perry is back. The former Journey frontman disappeared from the pop scene in the 1990s but the new album, Traces, marks his return.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Steve reveals that if he does tour in support of the new album, fans can expect to hear a lot of Journey songs.

“I don’t know if a tour will happen,” he says. “Right now it’s premature to even guess. But there would be no way in the world I’d go out there and not sing Journey music too. It would be solo and Journey together. But those songs are vocally challenging. They’re challenging for (current Jouney singer) Arnel (Pineda) and everyone else. They’re not easy. They were challenging for me when I wrote the damn melodies, but back then I was young and in my olympic singer mode. [Barbra] Streisand lowers the keys when she does her old songs. There’s nothing wrong with lowering a key. We’re not spring chickens.”

Traces is available now via Fantasy Records on CD, digital download and 180-gram vinyl. Order here. Signed and exclusive bundles can be found here.

Traces was produced by Perry alongside co-producer Thom Flowers, and features 10 tracks that balance Perry’s personal story of love and loss with hope and beauty (see full track listing below).

Tracklisting:

"No Erasin’"

"We’re Still Here"

"Most Of All"

"No More Cryin’"

"In The Rain"

"Sun Shines Gray"

"You Belong To Me"

"Easy To Love"

"I Need You"

"We Fly"

