STEVE PERRY Premiers Music Video For New Single "No More Cryin'"

Following the release of his first new music in nearly a quarter of a century, iconic singer-songwriter Steve Perry offers another glimpse into his highly-anticipated album Traces sharing the brand-new single “No More Cryin’”. Co-written by Perry and Dan Wilson (Semisonic, Adele), the track is a soulful reflection on isolation and love. Watch the performance video for “No More Cryin’” below.

Traces will be released globally on Friday, October 5th via Fantasy Records (Concord Records/UMG) and is available now for pre-order on CD, digital download and 180-gram vinyl here. Signed and exclusive bundles can be found here. Both “No Erasin’” and “No More Cryin’” can be downloaded instantly upon pre-order.

Perry states, “'No More Cryin’' is a love song, but not in the way you would think. It starts in one place, and builds and lands somewhere entirely different. It’s got many overtones, and can be applied to so many different kinds of relationships, including my own relationship with past isolation.”

Perry’s recent return to music was celebrated by both fans and the media alike. Within 24 hours of announcing Traces, the album soared to #1 on Amazon’s overall best seller list and “No Erasin’” topped iTunes as the #1 rock track. “No Erasin’” debuted at #1 at Classic Rock radio and was the #2 most added track at Mainstream AC radio. The studio performance video for the track (see below) has now amassed over 2 million views.

Traces was produced by Perry alongside co-producer Thom Flowers, and features 10 tracks that balance Perry’s personal story of love and loss with hope and beauty (see full track listing below).

Tracklisting:

"No Erasin’"

"We’re Still Here"

"Most Of All"

"No More Cryin’"

"In The Rain"

"Sun Shines Gray"

"You Belong To Me"

"Easy To Love"

"I Need You"

"We Fly"

"No More Cryin’" video:

"No Erasin’" video: