STEVE PERRY Premiers "We're Still Here" Music Video

September 21, 2018, an hour ago

news classic rock steve perry journey

Iconic singer-songwriter Steve Perry offers another glimpse into his highly-anticipated album Traces, sharing the new single “We're Still Here’”. A video for the song can be found below.

Traces will be released globally on Friday, October 5th via Fantasy Records (Concord Records/UMG) and is available now for pre-order on CD, digital download and 180-gram vinyl here. Signed and exclusive bundles can be found here.

Traces was produced by Perry alongside co-producer Thom Flowers, and features 10 tracks that balance Perry’s personal story of love and loss with hope and beauty (see full track listing below).

Tracklisting:

"No Erasin’"
"We’re Still Here"
"Most Of All"
"No More Cryin’"
"In The Rain"
"Sun Shines Gray"
"You Belong To Me"
"Easy To Love"
"I Need You"
"We Fly"

"We’re Still Here" video:

"No More Cryin’" video:

"No Erasin’" video:



