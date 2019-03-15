STEVE PERRY Releases Traces Deluxe Edition; Album Expands To 15 Tracks With Special Limited Edition Packaging

Upon its release last fall, Steve Perry's Traces, his first new album in nearly 25 years, was met with wide-acclaim and tremendous excitement from fans and critics all over the world. The album entered the Billboard 200 Albums chart at #6, Perry's highest debut as a solo artist and earned the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer his best-ever chart entries in the UK, Germany, Canada and Japan.

Now Traces is getting the deluxe treatment. Today, the album's full, expanded tracklist of 15-songs (the standard album plus 5 bonus tracks from the Traces sessions) becomes widely available for the first time in a variety of formats. Fans can purchase the album digitally, on CD and in two 180-gram 2LP vinyl versions, one that features a collectible, limited-edition 3D lenticular cover. (The full tracklistings are below.) In addition, brand-new, special edition merchandise is now available exclusively on Steve's online store.

"These bonus tracks - 'October In New York', 'Angel Eyes', 'Call On Me', 'Could We Be Somethin' Again', and 'Blue Jays Fly' - are some of my most favorite songs in this 15-song collection," stated Perry. "I'm so glad they will now be available everywhere."

The album's third single, the affecting "We're Still Here" has just been released to radio. A new video to accompany the track - Steve's first official music video as a solo artist since "Missing You" in August of '94, and Journey's clip for "When You Love A Women" in '96 - will be released very soon.



Listen to and buy Traces here.

CD tracklisting:

"No Erasin'"

"We're Still Here"

"Most Of All"

"No More Cryin'"

"In The Rain"

"Sun Shines Gray"

"You Belong To Me"

"Easy To Love"

"I Need You"

"We Fly"



Bonus Tracks:

"October In New York"

"Angel Eyes"

"Call On Me"

"Could We Be Somethin' Again"

"Blue Jays Fly"



Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A

"No Erasin'"

"We're Still Here"

"Most Of All"

"No More Cryin'"

"In The Rain"

Side B

"Sun Shines Gray"

"You Belong To Me"

"Easy To Love"

"I Need You"

"We Fly"

Side C

"October In New York"

Side D

"Angel Eyes"

"Call On Me"

"Could We Be Somethin' Again"

"Blue Jays Fly"

(Photo - Myriam Santos)