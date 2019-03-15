STEVE PERRY Releases Traces Deluxe Edition; Album Expands To 15 Tracks With Special Limited Edition Packaging

March 15, 2019, 35 minutes ago

Upon its release last fall, Steve Perry's Traces, his first new album in nearly 25 years, was met with wide-acclaim and tremendous excitement from fans and critics all over the world. The album entered the Billboard 200 Albums chart at #6, Perry's highest debut as a solo artist and earned the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer his best-ever chart entries in the UK, Germany, Canada and Japan.

Now Traces is getting the deluxe treatment. Today, the album's full, expanded tracklist of 15-songs (the standard album plus 5 bonus tracks from the Traces sessions) becomes widely available for the first time in a variety of formats. Fans can purchase the album digitally, on CD and in two 180-gram 2LP vinyl versions, one that features a collectible, limited-edition 3D lenticular cover. (The full tracklistings are below.) In addition, brand-new, special edition merchandise is now available exclusively on Steve's online store.

"These bonus tracks - 'October In New York', 'Angel Eyes', 'Call On Me', 'Could We Be Somethin' Again', and 'Blue Jays Fly' - are some of my most favorite songs in this 15-song collection," stated Perry. "I'm so glad they will now be available everywhere."

The album's third single, the affecting "We're Still Here" has just been released to radio. A new video to accompany the track - Steve's first official music video as a solo artist since "Missing You" in August of '94, and Journey's clip for "When You Love A Women" in '96 - will be released very soon.
 
Listen to and buy Traces here.

CD tracklisting:

"No Erasin'"
"We're Still Here"
"Most Of All"
"No More Cryin'"
"In The Rain"
"Sun Shines Gray"
"You Belong To Me"
"Easy To Love"
"I Need You"
"We Fly"
 
Bonus Tracks:
"October In New York"
"Angel Eyes"
"Call On Me"
"Could We Be Somethin' Again"
"Blue Jays Fly"
 
Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A
"No Erasin'"
"We're Still Here"
"Most Of All"
"No More Cryin'"
"In The Rain"

Side B
"Sun Shines Gray"
"You Belong To Me"
"Easy To Love"
"I Need You"
"We Fly"

Side C
"October In New York"

Side D
"Angel Eyes"
"Call On Me"
"Could We Be Somethin' Again"
"Blue Jays Fly"

(Photo - Myriam Santos)



