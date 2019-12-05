STEVE PERRY Releases Video For His Take On Christmas Classic "Silver Bells"

Singer-songwriter and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, Steve Perry (ex-Journey), recently released a stunning new version of the all-time Christmas classic, "Silver Bells", available both digitally and on 7" vinyl, along with brand-new, special edition merchandise exclusively at Perry's online store. In addition, this holiday EP contains a newly-remixed version of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," which Perry released last holiday season.

"Silver Bells", with vocals by Steve Perry, keys by Dallas Kruse and drums by Vinnie Colaiuta, was produced by Steve Perry and co-produced by Thom Flowers.

Steve Perry stated: "The holidays are certainly a wonderful time of the year filled with many emotions. I'm very happy to share with you one of my favorite holiday songs, 'Silver Bells', but done with my love for R&B mixed in, along with a new remix of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'. I hope it brings a smile to you and yours in this holiday season!"

Buy/listen here, and watch a new video for "Silver Bells" below.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Silver Bells" (Edit)

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"



Side B

"Silver Bells" (5:02)

"Silver Bells" video:

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" (Remix):