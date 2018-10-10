STEVE PERRY Talks New Solo Album And Having No Interest In JOURNEY Reunion - "All I Can Think About Is Where I'm At Right Now" (Video)

Iconic singer-songwriter Steve Perry released his highly-anticipated album, Traces, on October 5th, via Fantasy Records. He recently spoke with CBS Sunday Morning about his comeback, and his decision to not to pursue or even entertain the idea of a reunion with his former band, Journey. Check out the interview below.

Check out a full album stream for Traces below:

The album is available now to order on CD, digital download and 180-gram vinyl here. Signed and exclusive bundles can be found here. In a new video below, Steve discusses making the new album.

Traces was produced by Perry alongside co-producer Thom Flowers, and features 10 tracks that balance Perry’s personal story of love and loss with hope and beauty (see full track listing below).

Tracklisting:

"No Erasin’"

"We’re Still Here"

"Most Of All"

"No More Cryin’"

"In The Rain"

"Sun Shines Gray"

"You Belong To Me"

"Easy To Love"

"I Need You"

"We Fly"

"We’re Still Here" video:

"No More Cryin’" video:

"No Erasin’" video: