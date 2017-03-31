STEVE PERRY To Join JOURNEY For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction, Says Keyboardist JONATHAN CAIN

Journey, as well as Electric Light Orchestra, YES, and Pearl Jam, are among the act to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in a ceremony that will take place on Friday, April 7th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Journey keyboardist, Jonathan Cain, has revealed to Dayton Daily News that the band’s former vocalist, Steve Perry, will be on hand for the induction.

“The ceremony is the first time we’re going to get to see Steve Perry in a long time, so that’ll be fun,” Cain said. “As far as we know he’s just going to accept the award and then skedaddle. That’s all I know, unless something changes. (Current vocalist) Arnel (Pineda) is going to represent very well, like he always does.”

Artists are eligible for inclusion in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 25 years after the release of their first recording. The 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Performer Inductees were chosen by more than 900 voters of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation, as well as the aggregate results of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s online fan vote. The top five artists from the fan vote comprised the fans’ ballot that was tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2017 Inductees. Four of the groups from fans’ ballot (Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Pearl Jam, and YES) will be inducted as performers in 2017.