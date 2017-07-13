“STEVE PERRY Was Just Unbelievable, A Human Phenomenon,” Says STYX Bassist RICKY PHILLIPS About Former JOURNEY Singer; Audio

In Episode #22 of the Talking Rock podcast, Mark Strigl interviews current Styx bassist Ricky Phillips, formerly of The Babys, Bad English, and Coverdale/Page. During the chat, Phillips reflects on his time with The Babys, when they were the support act for countless bands including Styx and Journey, and he praises various musicians for their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductions.

Speaking about Journey, and more specifically their former frontman, the legendary Steve Perry, Ricky says: “I bet I probably saw Steve sing 60 nights on stage. The guy was just unbelievable, a human phenomenon - how he could sing, and how high he could sing, and how long… and just do it effortlessly”.

Listen to the podcast at this location.