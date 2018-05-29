STEVE PERRY Was "The Ultimate Bandleader Of The Day" When JOURNEY Worked Up "Don't Stop Believin'", Says JONATHAN CAIN
May 29, 2018, 42 minutes ago
In a new interview with Classic Rock Revisited, Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain discusses the band's mega-hit "Don't Stop Believin'".
"It's funny, when I wrote the song and brought it into rehearsal with Neal [Schon] and Steve [Perry]… everybody kind of improved on it," says Cain. "It was kind of like Joe Pesce in Goodfellas. 'What's so funny about me?'... Everybody in that scene improved the whole thing. Marty [Martin Scorsese] wrote down everybody's response to 'What's so funny about me', and he used those responses in the script. When it came time to shoot the scene, they wanted to improv it but Marty said that their best responses were already in the script.
"It was like that with our song. As the guys improv’d around "Don't Stop Believin'", Steve Perry was the one that directed the way that went. He's the one who held off the chorus until the end. He said, 'We're not going to give that chorus away until the end'. He was so deft. He was the ultimate bandleader of the day."
Read the full interview at Classic Rock Revisited.
Def Leppard and Journey launched their co-headlining North American tour on May 21st at XL Centre in Hartford, CT.
