STEVE RILEY's L.A. GUNS - New Single "Well Oiled Machine" Due At The End Of The Month

"Got a new single for ya," says drummer Steve Riley, who recently launched his own version of L.A. Guns featuring Kelly Nickels on bass, Scotty Griffin on guitar and Kurt Frohlich on lead vocals and guitar.

"It's called 'Well Oiled Machine' and it rocks... available now for pre-sale. Drops June 29th 2020." To pre-order your download, and check out a 30-second sample of "Well Oiled Machine", click here. "As long as the world continues to spin, the rock will continue to roll," adds guitarist Scotty Griffin.

Riley's incarnation of L.A. Guns recently released their debut single, "Crawl", via Golden Robot Records. The band have now released this video, taking you behind the scenes on the making of the song:

"Crawl" will be featured on the band's upcoming album, Renegades. Get the single here, and listen below: