Drummer Steve Riley's version of L.A. Guns - featuring Kelly Nickels on bass, Scotty Griffin on guitar and Kurt Frohlich on lead vocals and guitar - have released their new single, "Renegades",. The song is the title-track of their upcoming album. Check it out below, purchase it here.

"Renegades" is the follow-up to the singles "Crawl" and "Well Oiled Machine", which can be heard below.