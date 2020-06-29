STEVE RILEY's L.A. GUNS Release New Single "Well Oiled Machine"; Audio

June 29, 2020, 2 hours ago

news hard rock l.a. guns steve riley

STEVE RILEY's L.A. GUNS Release New Single "Well Oiled Machine"; Audio

Drummer Steve Riley's version of L.A. Guns - featuring Kelly Nickels on bass, Scotty Griffin on guitar and Kurt Frohlich on lead vocals and guitar - have released their new single, "Well Oiled Machine".

Get the single here, and listen below.

Riley's incarnation of L.A. Guns previously released their debut single, "Crawl". Both "Well Oiled Machine" and "Crawl" will be featured on the band's upcoming album, Renegades, out later this year via Golden Robot Records. Get "Crawl" here, and listen below:



Featured Audio

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

Featured Video

MORS SUBITA Launch “Sick”

MORS SUBITA Launch “Sick”

Latest Reviews