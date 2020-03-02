STEVE STEVENS, ORIANTHI, STEVE LUKATHER, DUG PINNICK, JAMES LOMENZO, MATT STARR, IRA BLACK And More Confirmed For 8th Annual Rock Against MS Benefit Concert

On Saturday, March 21 at Palace Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, legendary guitarists Steve Stevens, Orianthi, Steve Lukather, Wayne Kramer and more will dominate the stage at the 8th Annual Rock Against MS Benefit Concert & Award Show.

Returning for hosting duties is the Queen of sketch comedy and MADtv alumni - impressionist, actress and renaissance rarity Debra Wilson. Wilson will be sharing the hosting duties with the rocker of all comedy, Joe Sib who is hot off the Metallica Tour. They will unfold an evening of comedy, music and art in benefit of the Rock Against MS Foundation - #HelpingPeopleNOW. Kicking off the night is the hottest Celebrity Orange Carpet featuring the biggest and brightest actors, TV Stars, Rockstars and Comedians - Including a star studded tribute to some of the artists that we lost in 2019 in a high-energy celebration of their most beloved songs.

This special night is to raise awareness and educate the public about multiple sclerosis, while raising money to build the first of many MS resource centers, aptly name The Rock House. The Rock House is a crucial component that will allow us to fulfill our mission and with your help we can build this much needed resource center,” explains Nancy B. Sayle, Founder. “The Rock House will allow us to provide classes, community programs, basic care and expanded resources free of charge to those whose lives have been affected by MS.”

Additional Fun: This evening has famed performance artist Norton Wisdom performing his art live on stage during the music, capturing the inspiration he gets from the music notes.

Current Featured Artists: Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), Orianthi (Michael Jackson), Steve Lukather (Toto/Ringo Starr), Wayne Kramer (Mc5), Tiffany, Rafeal Moreira (Paul Stanly/P!Nk), Dug Pinnick (Kings X), James Lomenzo (John Fogerty/Megadeth/Bls), Annie Bosko (Country Star), Julia Lage, Tosha Jones (Saliva), Quist (Bryan Ferry/Missy Elliott), Hawk Lopez (Steven Van Zandt/John Corbett), Matt Starr (Mr. Big), Ira Black (Dark Sky Choir/Lizzy Borden), Jerry Montano (Hellyeah/Danzig), Mark Alberici (Tiffany), Patrick Stone (Budderside), Anthony “Tiny” Biuso (Bulletboys), Johnny Martin (La Guns), Dale Edward Chung (Confunkshun), Sam “Bam” Koltun (Faster Pussycat), Nicki Tedesco, Lisa Foreman (Foo Fighters/Todd’s Planet), Shawn Duncan (Odin/Dc4), Andre Cotman (Sexy Sax), Erin Hawkins (Cello), Lisa Margaroli (Back-up Goddess) - Jack Russell’s Great White And Performance Artist Live On Stage: Norton Wosdom.

