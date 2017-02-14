STEVE VAI And Carvin Audio Unveil Signature Legacy Drive Pre-Amp Pedal; Demo Video Posted

It was reported last week that guitar legend Steve Vai had teamed up with Carvin Audio for a new venture. Carvin Audio has now issued the following announcement:

"Guitar legend Steve Vai and Carvin Audio are excited to announce the new Steve Vai Legacy Drive Pre-amp Pedal! Take your tone anywhere with the versatility and portability of the Legacy Drive pedal.

Steve Vai wanted his Legacy tube tone in a format he could pack in a carry-on, so Carvin Audio worked with Steve to create the new Legacy Drive pedal. It will be available to purchase on Thursday, February 16th. Go to this location for details, check outthe demo video below.