STEVE VAI And DEVIN TOWNSEND Reunite On Stage For First Time In 25 Years, Perform "Here And Now" From Sex & Religion (Video)

Steve Vai and Devin Townsend reunited on stage for the first time in over 25 years at Norway’s Starmus Festival. Fan-filmed video of the former bandmates performing "Here And Now" from the Vai band’s Sex & Religion album is available below.

Townsend made the revelation about the reunion while speaking to eonmusic at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods, which took place in London on June 13th. Speaking about the upcoming Starmus appearance, Townsend said that he was looking forward to performing with Vai once again. “We’re doing one of my songs with an orchestra, and I’m singing with him for the first time in 25 years. I’m also playing some of his stuff, so I think, now that I’ve been elevated to Riff Lord, I may get a promotion!”

