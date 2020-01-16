STEVE VAI And Ibanez Guitars Introduce New Signature Model, The PIA; Video

Guitar legend Steve Vai has released the following message:

“Hey folks, Steve Vai here. Since 1987, the Ibanez JEM has enjoyed surprising success. It was designed around my idiosyncrasies as a player and my desire to have a guitar that checked off all the boxes for me. Little did we realize how many other people would find their note on this instrument.

"And now, after almost 35 years of the JEM, although the Jem is still in production and will perhaps be for many years to come, we felt it was time to introduce a new signature guitar that is somewhat of an evolution of the Jem, The PIA. Ibanez and myself could not be more pleased with the way this fine instrument has turned out.”

Watch the video below, and find out more here.