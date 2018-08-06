STEVE VAI Announces The Big Mama Jama Jam-a-thon

Steve Vai has announced he will host and serve as the musical director for The Big Mama Jama Jam-a-thon - an open, improvisational music/art event where the music doesn’t stop for 52 hours - to be held Sept. 28-30, 2018 at Musicians Institute’s brand new venue, LiveHouse, in Los Angeles, California. The jam-a-thon will mark the public grand opening of LiveHouse. 100% of the profits raised will benefit Extraordinary Families, a leading nonprofit foster family, adoption agency in the Los Angeles area dedicated to improving the daily lives of children and youths in foster care.



Various professional musicians to be announced (including many of Vai’s friends) and novice musicians, along with celebrities, painters, poets, magicians, visual artists, speakers and other creative performers from all genres are invited to support each other in an “in-the-moment,” continuous 52-hour jam featuring non-stop music and other creative activity. Vai will be center stage for the majority of the event and will be directing the band and jammers in an impromptu setting.



The festivities, which will commence on Friday, Sept. 28 at Noon Pacific and conclude at 4:00 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, Sept. 30, will be streamed live worldwide via Jamathon.org, Vai.com and Steve’s official Facebook page, alongside other outlets including websites, social media, and cable TV stations. The website Jamathon.org includes more specifics about the jam-a-thon and outlines various ways to be involved and donate to Extraordinary Families.





“I currently serve on the board of Extraordinary Families and let me tell you, these folks are extraordinary, and do vital work for families and children in L.A.,” said Steve Vai. “It is such an honor to be involved with this organization, and to host something like this that will benefit so many children and families. ‘The Big Mama Jama Jam-a-thon’ will be a ton of fun and a place where anything can happen — expect quite a wild ride!”



“Our organization is so fortunate to have such extraordinary and dedicated supporters who have demonstrated a long-standing commitment as role models for children and youth in foster care,” said Sarah Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Extraordinary Families. “And we welcome more supporters to be someone who matters to someone who matters.”



Stig Mathisen, Chair of the Guitar Program at Musicians Institute (MI) added: “MI is very honored to team up with Steve Vai and Extraordinary Families for this unique charity event and important cause, bringing together the world of music academia and the music industry, benefitting families that are doing an incredibly important job of providing support for children and youth in foster care.”



Entry to the jam-a-thon can be purchased here. Wristbands (good for 4-hour blocks of time) are for sale for $50 on a first-come, first-served basis (these will also be available at the door if spots remain available). Individuals interested in taking to the stage to participate in the jam can purchase and secure a slot on the jam (approximately 10 minutes in duration) during the hours of Midnight PDT to 7 p.m. PDT on Saturday, Sept. 29 and Midnight PDT to 3 p.m. PDT on Sunday, Sept. 30. 100 pre-purchased slots will be made available and guaranteed for a donation of $100 each, while they last. On-site stage participation passes can be purchased for $150 if schedule and space allows but advance registration is encouraged. Beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and simple munchies will be made available to purchase in the venue.



Auction items plus other unique and fulfilling opportunities to donate to Extraordinary Families will be available online at Jamathon.org and at various times throughout the live webcast.