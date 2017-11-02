STEVE VAI - Behind-The-Scenes Touring Clips Available

A talented member of guitar legend Steve Vai's touring crew filmed and edited several videos of behind-the-scenes footage of Vai, the band and the crew on tour over the last 5 years. Check out the clips below.

Backstage Secrets has posted Part III of their in-depth interview with guitar legend Steve Vai. An excerpt is available below. Checkout Part I here and Part II here.

BS: What do you think about the radio format for music and its general role nowadays? With Youtube and other internet resources now, is radio becoming redundant?

Vai: "Radio isn’t redundant yet... I hope it is some day! It’s still a very powerful format for breaking artists and there’s a whole infrastructure in place. But I think you’re right, I think it might be waning at some point because people are getting tired of commercials and the kind of things that interrupt their listening. I like internet radio and satellite radio. Satellite radio plays some of my music, but the conventional celestial radio that you get in your car for example… getting your music on that radio is criminal what have you to do. No literally, it’s criminal. It’s against the law! And it’s a whole different world from the world that I function in. I like listening to some radio. For me though it’s an odd world that I could never really break."

BS: You have a lot of cool pictures and pay so much attention to the visual side of the creation. Yet you don’t make expensive music videos. Why?

Vai: "They’re too expensive! I’ve focussed more on concert videos, I would like to make some actual music videos though. I feel like I’ve got some cool ideas, but for me to make one it would take a couple hundred thousands of dollars to produce. I could put it on Youtube and that would be nice, but unless it’s something powerfully unique, it’s a little out of range. But thank you for reminding me though to look into this again! It’s just a matter of making the dollars and the sense add up."

