STEVE VAI, BOB SEGER And Others Pay Tribute To EAGLES At Kennedy Center Honors; Video

Legendary rock band, Eagles, were among the artists honored at at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC last weekend. The event aired Tuesday night (December 27th) on CBS.

According to Boston’s WROR, the Eagles were to have received their honor last year but postponed due to co-founder Glenn Frey's health; his January 18th death at the age of 67 made theirs the most emotional portion of the weekend celebration.

Accepting the Kennedy Center medals during a State Department dinner on Saturday night (December 3rd), Don Henley said that, "I want to dedicate this evening to our brother Glenn. He was so much a part of our success. He was the driving force in this band. He believed in the American dream."

Longtime Eagles manager Irving Azoff, meanwhile, cried as he toasted the group's award, saying, "For our Eagles family. 2016 couldn't have had a harder beginning or a more appropriate ending."

In the video below, Joe Walsh’s brother-in-law, ex-Beatles member Ringo Starr, speaks in tribute to the Eagles and introduces Kings Of Leon performing “Take It Easy”, the Eagles’ first hit is followed by Juanes with guitarists Steve Vai and Steuart Smith on “Hotel California”, Vince Gill on “Peaceful Easy Feeling”, and co-songwriter Bob Seger on “Heartache Tonight”.