STEVE VAI Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Ibanez Jem Guitar In New Video

"It’s stunning to me that the Jem is celebrating 30 successful years of it’s life. It’s quite an honor for both myself and Ibanez," says guitar guru Steve Vai. "Who would have thunk that a dayglo skinned guitar with a hand holding monkey grip would have such legs! Still, to this day when I pick up my Jem I feel that school boy excitement as my hands caress it and it speaks to me the resonating vocabulary of my inner secrets."

In other news, Generation Axe - A Night Of Guitars featuring Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi is coming to Japan in April. Dates are as follows:

April

3 - Nagoya, Japan - Zepp Nagoya

4 - Osaka, Japan - Zepp Osaka

6 - Tokyo, Japan - Zepp Tokyo

7 - Tokyo, Japan - Zepp Tokyo

On April 13th, 2016 the Generation Axe tour featuring Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi landed in Denver, CO. Fan-filmed video of the quintet performing Boston's "Foreplay", the instrumental lead-up to "Long Time", at the Paramount Theater show can be viewed below.