STEVE VAI Confirms JOE SATRIANI For Upcoming Vai Academy 5.0 - "When Joe And I Get Together And Play, Fun And Interesting Things Happen" (Video)
April 2, 2019, an hour ago
Guitar legend Steve Vai recently checked in with the following update:
"Vai Academy 5.0 registration is now open! Join me, Andy Timmons, Devin Townsend, Larry Mitchell, Plini, and more! July 29th through August 2nd on Long Island, NY!"
Vai announces two more special guests in the clip below.
To attend Vai Academy 5.0, register here.