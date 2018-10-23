STEVE VAI Debuts Official "Dark Matter" Music Video - "I Get To Steam Punk Out A Bit"
Guitar legend Steve Van has released an official video for the Modern Primitive album track, "Dark Matter".
Says Steve: "Enjoy this little video adventure we made for 'Dark Matter', a track from Modern Primitive where I get to steam punk out a bit. The idea was to create an alien type landscape where each band member was filmed at a different speed and then brought together in various shots. I had to learn the song backwards! This left me knowing the future for a few days after the shoot, and I discovered all is well."
Catch Steve on the Generation Axe tour this November and December with Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt, and Tosin Abisi. Dates are listed below.
November
7 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
8 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
9 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
10 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre #
11 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
13 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
15 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre
16 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre
17 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater
18 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Theatre
19 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
20 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
21 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit
23 - Medford, MA - The Chevalier Theater
24 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre
25 - Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square
27 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center
28 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre
29 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theatre
30 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City - The Theater
December
1 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center
3 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre
4 - Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre at Westbury
5 - Richmond, VA - The National
8 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
9 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
10 - Davie, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
11 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
13 - Austin, TX - The Moody Theater
14 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Rockwell
18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
# - Nuno Bettencourt not appearing