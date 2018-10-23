STEVE VAI Debuts Official "Dark Matter" Music Video - "I Get To Steam Punk Out A Bit"

Guitar legend Steve Van has released an official video for the Modern Primitive album track, "Dark Matter".

Says Steve: "Enjoy this little video adventure we made for 'Dark Matter', a track from Modern Primitive where I get to steam punk out a bit. The idea was to create an alien type landscape where each band member was filmed at a different speed and then brought together in various shots. I had to learn the song backwards! This left me knowing the future for a few days after the shoot, and I discovered all is well."

Catch Steve on the Generation Axe tour this November and December with Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt, and Tosin Abisi. Dates are listed below.

November

7 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

8 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

9 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

10 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre #

11 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

13 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

15 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre

16 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre

17 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater

18 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Theatre

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

20 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

21 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit

23 - Medford, MA - The Chevalier Theater

24 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

25 - Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square

27 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center

28 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

29 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theatre

30 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City - The Theater

December

1 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

3 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre

4 - Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre at Westbury

5 - Richmond, VA - The National

8 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

9 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

10 - Davie, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

13 - Austin, TX - The Moody Theater

14 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Rockwell

18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

# - Nuno Bettencourt not appearing