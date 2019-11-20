STEVE VAI Discusses Hit Stint With WHITESNAKE On The Rhino Podcast #41; Audio

The official Rhino Podcast celebrates the 30th anniversary of Whitesnake's landmark album, Slip Of The Tongue, speaking with Steve Vai about his career and his time in the band. Listen below:

Whitesnake's Slip Of The Tongue album, originally released in November 1989, was re-released as a 30th Anniversary Edition on October 4 in a 6CD / DVD collection via Rhino.

The package includes a newly remastered version of the album, plus unreleased studio recordings, audio and video of the band's performance at Monsters Of Rock 1990, and a new interview with Whitesnake founder / frontman David Coverdale. It comes in a 60-page hardbound book filled with rare memorabilia from the era. For a limited time, Rhino is offering the Super Deluxe edition paired with a lithograph signed by Coverdale.

