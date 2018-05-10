STEVE VAI Drummer JEREMY COLSON Posts In-Studio Performance Of Original Composition On Drums And Didgeridoo

Jeremy Colson, longtime drummer for guitar legend Steve Vai, has posted an original composition called "My Brother's Journey" featuring Colson on drums and didgeridoo. Check it out below.

Last year, Colson posted a solo video clip along with the following message:

"This song ('Obsidian') was originally recorded without drums and I decided to put drums over it. I was in Hawaii listening to this album and this song really inspired me. I saw an interview with Trevor Hall and he said this song was inspired by Nahko Bear. It truly is a powerful song, especially with all that is going on in the world today."