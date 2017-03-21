STEVE VAI Featured In New Front And Center Episode Airing On Public Television; Preview Videos Streaming

Public Television’s critically acclaimed concert series, Front And Center, has debut a new episode featuring three-time Grammy Award winning guitarist, Steve Vai. The intimate performance was filmed at New York’s Iridium - the smallest venue Vai has played in years.

In an exclusive interview captured prior to his performance Vai says, “When I wrote “Tender Surrender” it was similar to any other song that I wrote that I thought was worth its salt. It came from just being present.”

Vai continues, “I saw a great interview with Eric Clapton and they said ‘What are you thinking about when you’re playing?’ and he says, ‘Nothing, just being in the moment.’ And they said to Bob Dylan, I remember, ‘Where do you get your inspiration from?’ and he goes ‘I don’t know.’ Of course, Rolling Stone Magazine, they’re going to press him, ‘What do you mean, you don’t know?’ and he said, ‘I don’t know, it comes from that infinite pool of creativity that exists in everybody.’ So I think that that’s the right answer.”

The full video, as well as a preview clip, can be seen below. The episode will air nationally on public television. Check local listings for air dates and times here.