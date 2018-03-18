STEVE VAI Featured Live Guest On Holland’s NTR Radio Today

Fans of guitar legend Steve Vai can tune in at 8:00pm local Dutch time (3:00pm EST) today (March 18th) to NTR Radio and listen to Vai and host Co de Kloet discuss the creation of “Pink & Blows Over” on Co Live!. Co will air the full track as well. The show will be released right after the broadcast as a podcast. Download it and all the other Co Live! podcasts via iTunes here.

Vai Academy 4 featured master classes, jam sessions and open discussion with Steve Vai, Official Yngwie Malmsteen, St. Vincent and Steve Morse to provide a truly a unique experience. Check out the first of four daily recaps of 200+ musicians enjoying the four day intensive camp in Palm Springs, CA.

Vai’s European Alien Guitar Secrets masterclass schedule is as follows:

March

19 - Valletta, Malta - MCC

20 - Athens, Greece - Athena Live

21 - Isola del Liri, Italy - Cinema Teatro Mangoni

