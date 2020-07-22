STEVE VAI Guests On Bassist MOHINI DEY's Solo Debut; "Can You Feel Me?" Single Streaming

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"My good friend Mohini Dey is debuting her first solo release. I first heard Mohini playing bass a few years ago and was instantly aware that she was an inspired player. The work she did on my song 'Bop!' from Modern Primitive is an example of her amazing musical instincts and performance ability. And now with her new solo release, you can experience a whole record of her splendors. Of course, I was eager to throw something down on one of the songs on her new record and this track 'Can You Feel Me?' is that track. I actually get to trade fusiony runs with a sax! Enjoy."

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://mohinidey.bandcamp.com/track/can-you-feel-me" href="http://mohinidey.bandcamp.com/track/can-you-feel-me">Can You Feel Me? by Mohini Dey-Bass Guitarist/Vocal</a>

On May 12th, guitar maestro Steve Vai guested on Episode 4 of bass prodigy Mohini Dey's brand new talk show, What a Melophile Wants. Check out the interview clip below. Vai discusses his development and evolution as a musician.