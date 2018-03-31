STEVE VAI Guests On JANE'S ADDICTION Guitarist DAVE NAVARRO's Dark Matter Radio Show
Guitar legend Steve Vai recently guested on Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro's Dark Matter radio show. Check out the two hour broadcast below.
Vai Academy 4 featured master classes, jam sessions and open discussion with Steve Vai, Official Yngwie Malmsteen, St. Vincent and Steve Morse to provide a truly a unique experience. Check out the first of four daily recaps of 200+ musicians enjoying the four day intensive camp in Palm Springs, CA.