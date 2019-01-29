STEVE VAI - "I Can't Remember The Last Time I Was This Excited About Any Piece Of Gear"; Video Interview

January 29, 2019, 26 minutes ago

This past weekend, Steve Vai attended the NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) Convention in Anaheim, California. While there, Vai was interviewed by Mitch Gallagher of Sweetwater. In the chat, which can be enjoyed below, Steve talks about Synergy saying, "It checks off all the boxes."

In other news, Vai Academy 5.0 registration is now open! Join Steve Vai, Andy Timmons, Devin Townsend, Larry Mitchell, Plini, and more! July 29th through August 2nd on Long Island, NY. To attend Vai Academy 5.0, register here.

 



