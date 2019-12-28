STEVE VAI - Ibanez Jem Junior Up For Grabs With Donations To Extraordinary Families Foster Care

Guitar legend Steve Vai has posted the following message to his fans:

"As you can imagine, the holidays can be a tough time for children in foster care. Therefore, I am asking you all to sponsor a holiday gift for a child or youth in foster care for just $25 a person. The first 100 people who donate $25 OR MORE will be entered into a drawing to receive an Ibanez Guitars Jem Jr from me! Just go to ExtraordinaryFamilies.org and mention my name on the donation form to be entered. As a Board Member and supporter of Extraordinary Families, I thank you all and Happy Holidays!"

In the video below from Professor Of Rock, Vai tells the incredible story behind his signature song, “For The Love Of God”, released in 1990.