STEVE VAI In Praise Of BRIAN MAY - "Every Time He Puts His Hands On His Guitar, The Sound That Comes Out Inspires And Humbles Me, Even Just One Note"

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"'I’ll try yours if you try mine!'

I’m going to have a poster of this made and hang it in my bedroom so every time I see it, the 14 year old in me will see that dreams can come true. There is no way for me to quantify the quality of life this man has given me and so many others. I cannot even conceive of what my life would have been like if not for his historical contributions. And I could only hope that any of you would get the opportunity to meet him some day and experience the considerate gentle giant that he is. Whenever I’m with him, I get the feeling of a warm safe place. And every time he puts his hands on his guitar, the sound that comes out inspires and humbles me, even just one note. It’s quite unbelievable. That warm safe place is also in every note he plays. I can’t be more grateful to the Universe for the gift of Brian May being in this world."

Vai performed at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Rio on June 6th. Check out his set below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Racing the World"

"Velorum"

"The Animal"

- Band Intros -

"Tender Surrender"

"Answers" (ft Joe Satriani)

"Whispering a Prayer"

"The Crying Machine"

"The Audience Is Listening"

"Sisters"

"The Murder" (ft Andreas Kisser)

"Liberty"

"For the Love of God"

"Fire Garden Suite IV" - Taurus Bulba