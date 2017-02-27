STEVE VAI In Praise Of Guitarist YASI HOFER - "She's Evolved Into Quite A Player"

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following message:

"Hey Folks, Steve Vai here. I wanted to tell you about the tour Yasmin Hofer (aka Yasi) is presenting that will be barreling through Germany and Europe during the next 8 weeks. Some of you may know Yasi from our impromptu on-stage performance of 'The Attitude Song' when she was a very young teenager, and some of the times I have invited to jam with us at various shows through the years. Now, she’s evolved into quite a player and her new music is featured on the She Rocks: Volume I released through Favored Nations, joining the ranks of Jennifer Batten, Gretchen Menn, Orianthi, Yvette Young, Sarah Longfield, Nili Brosh, KAT Dyson, Steph Paynes and Nita Strauss. If you’re interested in attending one of these exceptional shows, here is the tourdate list. Enjoy."

Favored Nations Entertainment released She Rocks, Vol.1 on January 20th via Vai’s own Favored Nations Label, in cooperation with the Women’s International Music Network (theWiMN.com), hosts of the famed She Rocks Awards. This collection of kick-ass guitar goddesses is produced by author and former Guitar World editor, Brad Tolinski with iconic guitarist Steve Vai as executive producer, and showcases eleven female guitarists, each a virtuoso in her own right. From the legendary Lita Ford to Sarah Longfield’s jazzy riffin’, to Orianthi’s melodic stylings and the all-out shredding of Nita Strauss, these players each contribute their own voice to this carefully curated collection.

Check out "Cosmic Stars" from Yasmin Hofer at this location, then watch Hofer's first ever live performance of the track below.

These shredding songstresses cover the stage when it comes to style and personality; Ford is the quintessential guitar rock goddess with decades of top shelf performances, Jennifer Batten made her name playing for Michael Jackson, Strauss has toured with Alice Cooper for the past year, and the list goes on!

The She Rocks, Vol.1 compilation showcases the amazing talents of Orianthi, Yasi Hofer, Kat Dyson, Sarah Longfield, Lita Ford, Jennifer Batten, Nita Strauss, Steph Paynes, Nili Brosh, Menn, and Yvette Young and will be released on January 20th.

She Rocks, Vol. 1 tracklisting:

Orianthi - “Transmogrify”

Yasi Hofer - “Cosmic Stars”

Kat Dyson - “U Know What I Like”

Sarah Longfield - “The Taxi Time Travel Task Force”

Lita Ford with Lez Zeppelin - “The Lemon Song”

Jennifer Batten - “In the Aftermath”

Nita Strauss - “Pandemonium”

Steph Paynes - “The Sun at Her Eastern Gate”

Nili Brosh - “A Matter of Perception”

Gretchen Menn - “Scrap Metal”

Yvette Young - “Hydra”

Find out more at this location.