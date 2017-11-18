STEVE VAI In Praise Of JACOB COLLIER - "I Have Never Been So Blown Away By A Performance In My Life"

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in via Facebook with a new update, found below:

"I recently attended a Jacob Collier show at the El Rey Theater in LA and I can say that I have NEVER been so blown away by a performance in my life. Inspired music flows effortlessly through this young man and it felt as though I was witnessing a paradigm shift in music history.

I believe he is an 'Indigo' child. These are people who are born with an evolved sense of creativity in a particular field and foster the evolution of consciousness and creativity on the planet. They seem to have a direct shot to their unique and powerful creativity. It was obvious by watching Jacob that everything he did seemed easy, fun and filled with intense life and was incredibly rich and moving. He was completely present at all times.

I would not say he performs emotionally. Instead he is connected. He’s connected to the free flowing creative impulse of the Universe itself in his now. That’s much deeper than performing 'emotionally.' After the concert I just felt grateful to be alive to have seen it, that’s how rewarding it was. And I believe he will inspire many people to find their own inner free flowing creative genius and it will be quite wonderful to watch the paradigm shift unfold.

Watching him perform so deeply connected and so effortlessly musically and playfully overflowing with joy that it gave me the feeling of a creative liberation that resides in all of us. He really is something else.

Here’s a photo of me watching him from the balcony in stunned disbelief....."

