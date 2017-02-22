STEVE VAI Introduces The Carvin Legacy Drive Pedal; Video
February 22, 2017, an hour ago
In the video below, guitarist Steve Vai discusses the brand new Carvin Legacy Drive Preamp Pedal and the origins of working with Carvin. The Legacy Drive is a direct collaboration of concept-and-engineering between Steve and Carvin to deliver all the satisfying multi-channel tonal characteristics from the original Legacy I & latest Legacy III in a portable pedal. Add the Legacy flavor to your existing amp or use it as a standalone preamp. For the touring musician, The Legacy Drive also features a special cabinet-voiced output option to make your touring luggage a whole Velorum and-a-half lighter.
It was reported last week that guitar legend Steve Vai had teamed up with Carvin Audio for a new venture. Carvin Audio has now issued the following announcement:
Steve Vai wanted his Legacy tube tone in a format he could pack in a carry-on, so Carvin Audio worked with Steve to create the new Legacy Drive pedal. It went onsale Thursday, February 16th. Go to this location for details, check out the demo video below.