STEVE VAI Introduces The Carvin Legacy Drive Pedal; Video

In the video below, guitarist Steve Vai discusses the brand new Carvin Legacy Drive Preamp Pedal and the origins of working with Carvin. The Legacy Drive is a direct collaboration of concept-and-engineering between Steve and Carvin to deliver all the satisfying multi-channel tonal characteristics from the original Legacy I & latest Legacy III in a portable pedal. Add the Legacy flavor to your existing amp or use it as a standalone preamp. For the touring musician, The Legacy Drive also features a special cabinet-voiced output option to make your touring luggage a whole Velorum and-a-half lighter.

It was reported last week that guitar legend Steve Vai had teamed up with Carvin Audio for a new venture. Carvin Audio has now issued the following announcement:

Steve Vai wanted his Legacy tube tone in a format he could pack in a carry-on, so Carvin Audio worked with Steve to create the new Legacy Drive pedal. It went onsale Thursday, February 16th. Go to this location for details, check out the demo video below.