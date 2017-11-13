STEVE VAI Issues Vai Academy 2018 Update; No Music Theory Required

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"Hey Folks, Steve here. In regards to the upcoming Vai Academy camp for Jan 2018, we have been receiving questions regarding the level of music theory they may need to know to attend the camp, whose theme is based on music theory and technique. The answer is none. I will be talking about the evolution of my own understanding of music theory and how I applied it to the guitar and how I discovered so many simple and powerfully effective shortcuts to applying theory to tremendously expand my connection with the music in my head and the instrument. And if you are already relatively proficient in music theory, I believe the applications for it that we will be reviewing will still be very revealing. And, as always, we will have expert clinicians who will delve deep enough into theory and advanced theory to make your grandchildren brilliant by proxy. See you there.

Go to this location for details.

Registration for Steve Vai’s Vai Academy 4.0 is now open. Join Steve Vai, St. Vincent, Steve Morse and Yngwie Malmsteen as they delve into "Unlocking The Mystery Of Music Theory And Technique" at the Hard Rock Hotel, January 3rd - 7th, 2018 in Palm Springs, California.

Check out a video from Steve below, and visit vaiacademy.com for full details.

Steve previously stated: "Allow me to excitedly introduce the fourth year of Vai Academy. In 2018, we’re going to take over the Hard Rock Hotel in Palm Springs, CA, January 3rd to 7th. Our focus is also evolving. Of course, there are going to be some amazing instructors, classes, and a lot of jamming, but I wanted to do something a little different. For starters, I’m planning on giving more classes in 2018 than I’ve done in the past.

"In next year’s camp, we’re aiming to demystify music theory. We’re going to present the basics in a way that can be easily understood. Moreover, these methods will be accessible on the instrument in order to expand every player’s uniquely creative potential. I’m expecting to see a lot of 'Aha' moments in many of the campers.

"The idea for the focus on music theory in this camp was inspired by questions that I often get asked while doing EVO experiences, Alien Guitar Secrets Masterclasses, reading your reviews of previous camps, and music magazine-related interviews. Music Theory can be a major source of concern and even anxiety in the minds of many musicians. We’re going to debunk the myths and show you how to apply theory creatively. Music theory is basically teachable on an intellectual level, but can be very helpful when going deeper than the theory in your songwriting and improvising. You don’t have to get hung up on it.

"Technique is also going to be a big part of 2018. Previously, I’ve somewhat spoken about technique in regards to tone, vibrato, intonation, bending notes, picking, hammering, etc. However, this camp will focus on technique as applied to music theory. Beyond these central themes, I plan on creating classes about everything from chord theory and interval relationships to time signature theory.

"We’re going deep! In the end, Vai Academy is all about sharing. We’re all in this together as musicians. I love that we all experience living life to its fullest by enjoying every moment alongside one another. Get ready for an incredible Vai Academy in 2018."