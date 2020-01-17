STEVE VAI, JOE SATRIANI, GEOFF TATE And CHRIS POLAND Perform BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid" At Metal Hall Of Fame 2020 (Video)

The 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame gala took place on Wednesday, January 15th, at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove in Anaheim, CA. Geoff Tate (ex-Queensryche), Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Chris Poland (ex-Megadeth) and Bjorn Englen (Dio Disciples) were all inducted into the Hall on the night and performed a cover of Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" as part of the evening's entertainment. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Metal Hall Of Fame is a non-profit organization D.A.D. (Drums And Disabilities), providing free therapy services for disabled children and their families in hospitals and community centers throughout the US. The event was filmed live for Amazon Prime Movies and will be aired in early 2020 to over 100 Million subscribers.

Photo by Ron Lyon