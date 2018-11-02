STEVE VAI Limited Edition Bobblehead Available Now

Up next in Guitar Gods' series of officially licensed numbered limited-edition collectible figures is none other than legendary guitarist Steve Vai.

This figure representing the musician is limited to 1,000 numbered units, stands at 7 inches tall, and is made of a lightweight polyresin.

Note: For customers outside of the US, your order will take an average of 3-4 weeks to reach you via economy shipping, which does not have tracking. If tracking is needed, you can upgrade to priority shipping at an additional cost but must email us for details.

Order here.