STEVE VAI Looks Back On Release Of DAVID LEE ROTH's "Yankee Rose" Video 34 Years Ago - "That Whole Experience Was A Life Blessing"

"Hey Folks, it seems surreal to me that 34 years ago today was the release of the David Lee Roth "Yankee Rose" video. That whole experience was a life blessing. Man, did we have a great time.

We were young, wild rock stars wearing crazy clothes and flying about the stage like a swarm of honey bees, and playing our asses off! I still marvel at how lucky I was to be a part of that party.

Here’s to Dave, Billy, Gregg and Tug. We rocked it my brothas!!!

