STEVE VAI, METALLICA, FOREIGNER, STYX And More Contribute To Rock Against MS Foundation's Online Auction

Rockstars and Rock Against MS Foundation (RAMS) have become synonymous when it comes to fundraising for charity. Recently, RAMS has gathered several amazing items to start and ongoing online auction from some of their favorite supporters such as Six String Master himself, Steve Vai. Below are links to just some of the items up for auction.

“We are on a campaign to gather amazing signed items and experiences from the world’s favorite rockers, actors and celebs,” states Founder Nancy B. Sayle. “The funds will be used to work on the build out preparation for the first Rock House, which will be located in Los Angeles. From blueprints to legal there is a lot to consider and budget for the best resource center for those who are suffering from MS – We are very excited to get the first Rock House up!”



Foreigner - Unique Custom Framed Ibanez Guitar



Steve Vai - White Jem Jr + Signed Shirt

Nick Menza (Megadeth) - Hand Painted Signed Dog Bowl



Foreigner - Unique Custom Framed Fender Squire



Marky Ramone + All-Star - Signed Guitar (black)



Marky Ramone + All Star - Signed Guitar (white)



Metallica - Vintage Satin Passes Package



Styx - Grand Illusion VIP Tour Package



The Rock House is a crucial component that will allow us to fulfill our mission and with your help we can build this much needed resource center. It will allow us to provide classes, community programs, basic care and expanded resources free of charge to those whose lives have been affected by MS.



